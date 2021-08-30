Your chance to win £3,500 in new Martin House Children's Hospice super raffle

Martin House.

Martin House has been providing family-led care and support for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions for more than three decades.

Every year it supports more than 420 children and young people, and their families plus more than 150 bereaved families across West, North and East Yorkshire, at its hospice in Boston Spa, in hospitals and in families’ own homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has now launched a new super raffle with a first prize of £3,500 as it aims to bounce back from the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets have just gone on sale for the raffle, which also has a £750 second prize, £250 third prize, and five Haribo hampers for the runners up.

Zara Shillito, individual giving fundraiser at Martin House, said: “This is an amazing prize for someone to win – and all for just £2 a ticket.

“As well as having the chance to win one of our prizes, taking part in our Super Raffle also means you are helping seriously ill children and their families in your area who need our

care.

“It costs nearly £9 million a year to run Martin House, but supporting our Super Raffle can still make a difference. For example, the cost of buying 10 tickets could enable a child to

express themselves in a music therapy session.”

The charity's services include respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, community care and end of life care.

Zara added: “We rely on fundraising and donations for nearly 90 per cent of our income, but we’ve been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. We need your support more than ever to

ensure we can still provide this vital service to families.”

The Martin House Super Raffle is sponsored by Haribo, which means more of the money raised will go to providing care to children and young people.

Philip Murphy, head of marketing at Haribo, said: “The Martin House Super Raffle is a win-win! Those that purchase a raffle ticket are supporting an amazing charity, but they also get

the chance of winning fantastic prizes.

“We would encourage those that can to get involved, every raffle ticket sold really helps make a difference.”

The closing date to buy raffle tickets is Monday, October 4, with the draw taking place on Thursday, October 14.

Tickets cost £2 each and are available via: www.martinhouse.org.uk/superraffle or from any Martin House charity shop.

**********************