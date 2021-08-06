Leeds Championship Dog Show: Photo memories of a Crufts qualifier

They were the star attractions at the Leeds Championship Dog Show during the 1990s and early 2000s. Organised by the the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors across the UK and is a qualifier for Crufts. It has been held at Harewood House since the early 1980s and welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club breeds. READ MORE: Spot the Leeds landmarks from these bird's eye city centre photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook