Leeds Championship Dog Show: Photo memories of a Crufts qualifier

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 6th August 2021, 6:00 am

They were the star attractions at the Leeds Championship Dog Show during the 1990s and early 2000s. Organised by the the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors across the UK and is a qualifier for Crufts. It has been held at Harewood House since the early 1980s and welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club breeds. READ MORE: Spot the Leeds landmarks from these bird's eye city centre photos LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A Deerhound takes shelter from the sun in July 1999.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Meet Oscar, an 11-month old Cocker Spaniel who enjoyed some last minute grooming. He won Best Puppy in his breed in July 1999.

Samantha Lee with her Pomeranians Spice Girl (left) and Glamour Puss in July 1997.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Young Charley Williams with Tye, a Japanese Akita in July 1997.

Photo: Mel Hulme

