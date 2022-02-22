Chelsea Stoakes, 22, and her sons - four-year-old Noah Ayrey and two-year-old Harvey Ayrey - were inside their home shortly before 1pm on Monday (February 21) when the fire alarm sounded.

A candle had been lit in the bedroom shortly before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(l-r) Noah Ayrey, 2, Chelsea Stoakes, 22, Harvey Ayrey, 4 cc James Hardisty

The candle caught the net curtain and caused smoke to billow through the house, Chelsea - speaking on the doorstep of her home - told the Yorkshire Evening Post on Tuesday.

Chelsea called 999 and the family rushed into the garden of their home on Meynell Square as fire crews from Hunslet and Leeds Station attended.

Ambulance crews also attended the scene.

Thankfully, the family were able to return to the home shortly after the blaze was extinguished.

(l-r) Noah Ayrey, 2, Chelsea Stoakes, 22, Harvey Ayrey, 4 cc James Hardisty

Chelsea said there was smoke damage to the floorboards and skirting boards of the bedroom - whilst some of her Christmas presents had been ruined in the fire.

However, she said it could have been much worse - with flames reaching near to a gas point which the council told her "could have blown the house up".

Shaken by the incident, Chelsea declared she would have "no more candles" in the home in the future.

"I lit a candle yesterday and it caught my net curtain", Chelsea said.

"It was really scary.

"I called 999 and they told us to go out into the garden if they could.

"I went into the garden with the kids.

"Thankfully we were downstairs when the alarm went off so we managed to get outside."

Noah was given an oxygen mask due to smoke inhalation, Chelsea said.

"The fire service gave him oxygen as a precaution", she explained.

"I was just crying not knowing what to do.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to me.

"My mum lived in this home for 12 years before me and nothing like this happened to her either, I can't believe it."

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a positive pressure ventilation fan to contain the fire.

Chelsea said she wanted to thank the fire crews for their help in saving her home.