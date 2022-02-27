Querido Marcelo Bielsa,

On June 15, 2018, you came into our club, and everything changed.

As fans we wouldn’t fully understand that change until around two months later when we saw our performance against Stoke, but quietly at Thorp Arch you immediately set about your magic and transformed a 13th place Championship side into one of the most entertaining teams in world football.

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

And the next three and a half years were a story that none of us could have written. Triumph, failure, and redemption. A return to the promised land. Football always has some mystical way of weaving together narratives, but around you Marcelo, those stories seem to take on life and blossom into legends we will be telling for years to come.

Of how he would sit on his “bucket.” Of how he made Kalvin Phillips an England player. Of the £300,000 fine for an unwritten rule and the press conference thereafter. Of the freely given goal and the FIFA Fair play award. But most importantly, of the 16-year curse broken, and the club brought back to life.

Stories such as these are the reason we love football, and you embody them more completely than anyone else.

You have become a part of our club forever, a genuine icon who we will always hold in the highest regard. Even in the lowest moments of your time here that has always been true, and nothing will ever change that.

So thank you, Marcelo. For the football you have brought us, for the stories you have written and for the lives you have changed. Perhaps even more than that though, thank you for being the incredible person you are.

The fight to protect the values which make football special have been raging on for years now, it’s a fight which is the very reason our Trust exists. Constantly, throughout your career and your time at Leeds you have been a symbol of what football should be. Hold onto those values and never compromise Marcelo, because you are a symbol of everything that football should be.

All that’s left to say, after 1353 incredible days of having you at the helm of our club, is that we love you. And you will be loved in this city, and by Leeds fans across the world forever.

Thank you, Marcelo.

Saludos Cordiales,

Leeds United Supporter’s Trust