York Road in 29 photos - A snapshot of life on this busy east Leeds route through the years
These photos provide a snapshot of life through the years on one of the best known roads in Leeds.
York Road is another route that city residents love to hate in equal measure. It boasts a community spirit and a range of independent shops and eateries which have stood the test of time. Yet it has also driven motorists to distraction over the years, especially the notorious Woodpecker junction. These photos showcase and celebrate life on the road down the years. READ MORE:Kirkstall Road in 28 photosLOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO?Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook
1. July 1975
The pedestrian footbridge over York Road at the junction of Harehills Lane.