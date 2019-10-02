PICS: YPN

York Road in 29 photos - A snapshot of life on this busy east Leeds route through the years

These photos provide a snapshot of life through the years on one of the best known roads in Leeds.

York Road is another route that city residents love to hate in equal measure. It boasts a community spirit and a range of independent shops and eateries which have stood the test of time. Yet it has also driven motorists to distraction over the years, especially the notorious Woodpecker junction. These photos showcase and celebrate life on the road down the years. READ MORE: Kirkstall Road in 28 photos LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

The pedestrian footbridge over York Road at the junction of Harehills Lane.

1. July 1975

Selby Road and the York Road junction.

2. June 1968

York Road taken from the junction with Lupton Avenue and looking towards the Shaftesbury Cinema.

3. May 1973

Is this the York Road you remember?

4. April 1978

