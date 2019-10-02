York Road in 29 photos - A snapshot of life on this busy east Leeds route through the years

These photos provide a snapshot of life through the years on one of the best known roads in Leeds.

York Road is another route that city residents love to hate in equal measure. It boasts a community spirit and a range of independent shops and eateries which have stood the test of time. Yet it has also driven motorists to distraction over the years, especially the notorious Woodpecker junction. These photos showcase and celebrate life on the road down the years.

1. July 1975 The pedestrian footbridge over York Road at the junction of Harehills Lane.

2. June 1968 Selby Road and the York Road junction.

3. May 1973 York Road taken from the junction with Lupton Avenue and looking towards the Shaftesbury Cinema.

4. April 1978 Is this the York Road you remember?

