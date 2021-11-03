Wortley Towers sewage leak: Leeds City Council apologises to residents

Wortley Towers Image: Google

The council said a clean-up operation was put in place following the incident on Thursday October 28.

One Wortley Towers resident contacted the office of Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves to report sewage leaking into plumbing at a flat in the Tong Road building.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Residents at Wortley Towers reported a blockage to the council and we were able to resolve this on Thursday 28 October in the afternoon; a clean-up operation has followed to ensure that all damage and disturbance caused by the incident is put right.

"We are extremely sorry to all the residents who were affected and have spoken to those directly affected in person to offer our apologies and ensure that the disturbance to their homes has been satisfactorily put right.

"Unfortunately some delays did occur in resolving the blockage as the response team needed to avoid any wider spread disturbance and damage within the block.

"We are reviewing the incident to ensure that we identify any lessons learned.”

A spokesperson for Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves, said: "Rachel was contacted by a constituent who was experiencing sewage leaking into their plumbing in Wortley Towers.

"This was an urgent issue and so she contacted Housing Leeds immediately to ask them to fix it.

"Rachel has yet to receive confirmation that it has been fixed, but is chasing Housing Leeds to ensure that it is.

"Our office will continue to do all we can to support constituents living in the high rise, and to get the issue sorted.