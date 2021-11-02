LGI and St James' Hospital issue urgent update on 'very busy' A&E capacity

The update said that the accident and emergency departments at the two Leeds hospitals are 'very busy' at the moment.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust added that if you are feeling unwell but it is not an emergency, the 111 number is available to call '24 hours a day, 365 days a year'.

The full update from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "*PLEASE SHARE* The Emergency Departments at Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s Hospital are extremely busy. If it is not an emergency, please call NHS 111 or use https://111.nhs.uk for advice on the best place to receive the care you need."