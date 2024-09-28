Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A talented nine-year-old from Leeds will be among the performers in a prestigious global acting competition judged by Hollywood producers.

Excited youngster Paige Brearley will deliver her presentation at the World Monologue Games next weekend, having made the regional finals of the tournament.

Described as “the Olympics for actors”, it attracts top talent from more than 100 countries around the world and is returning for its fifth season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talented nine-year-old Paige Brearley, from Leeds, will deliver her performance at the World Monologue Games on October 6. | Submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paige will appear alongside 250 other performers in front of judges that include the heads of international acting schools, Hollywood producers and Emmy-winning casting directors.

She said: “Being part of this year’s World Monologue Games is incredibly exciting. I am joining an elite group of performers from across the world and I’m proud to be representing the United Kingdom.

“I can’t wait to perform for the event’s audiences and learn from everyone else taking part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For her performance, Paige has chosen a monologue about a young girl meeting her dad’s new girlfriend for the first time. She will perform next Sunday (October 6), with the reading streamed on YouTube here.

Paige on the set of a TV ad filmed last year. | Submitted

She said: “I chose this monologue because it allows me to show lots of different emotions as my character considers what the girlfriend might be like and begins to worry about her turning into an evil step mum.”

Paige has previously appeared in a production of The Little Mermaid, a short film about the Rhubarb Triangle, and a TV ad for the NHS.

She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to try something completely new and different, which I’m very excited about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition was founded in 2020 by leading Australian producer Pete Malicki. He said: “The quality of submissions has significantly improved since we launched the event at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I’m excited to see what this year’s competitors bring to the table after an incredibly strong qualifying round.”

The Regional Finals will be broadcast on YouTube, with Paige’s performance broadcast next Sunday (October 6). Winners will advance to November’s Global Finals, where performers will vie for top prizes.