World famous graffiti artist's major homecoming exhibition at Trinity Leeds

Matt Heap from Motoburo with the art car in Trinity Leeds. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

A rare Cartier Edition 1968 Lincoln Continental MK3 car covered in artwork and nine large murals previously seen across the world that come alive through the artist’s own app will be installed across the shopping centre from September 15 as part of artist INSA’s first ever exhibition in his home city.

A graffiti artist who grew up in Leeds, INSA went on to become globally renowned after working with brands like Netflix and Nike.

His work has been displayed in famous venues including the V&A and Tate.

Curator Tina Ziegler with the mural art in Trinity Leeds. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

In 2014 he created the world’s largest GIF that could be seen from space – made using his GIF-ITI concept, which will also see his murals in Leeds come alive and move when viewed through his own free app.

Trinity Leeds is understood to be the first shopping centre in the country to use the GIF-ITI technology and visitors will have the chance to win major prizes by taking part in the GIF-ITI treasure hunt around the centre too.

The centrepiece of the exhibition, dubbed INSA Takeover & GIF-ITI Treasure Hunt, will be the Lincoln Continental, which was specially imported then lovingly restored by Brighouse-based auto sanctuary specialists at Motoburo.

The team there took INSA’s bespoke artwork design and applied it to the entire vehicle before a sculpture by Kristian Movahed was installed in the boot.

Is is the first time a global artist has taken over Trinity Leeds as it continues its trailblazing approach to innovation in the retail and leisure sector, supporting the city’s home grown artistic talent.

Visitors are being invited to find the hidden letters in each augmented mural that can be discovered when viewed through the GIF-ITI app, with one lucky winner being given the chance to win a £1,000 Trinity Leeds gift card along with exclusive INSA goodies like collectable prints. As well as the grand prize, 25 signed collectable art prints will be given-away each week.

INSA said: “I’m proud to be from Leeds. So returning home to show my current work is a real honour.

"I’ve painted all around the world but this feels very special as it reminds me of where I started. It’s the perfect venue in Trinity Leeds because I want people to see the work, enjoy it, have fun.

"Art shouldn’t be exclusive, it should be for everyone, and sometimes that means bringing it to the people, not keeping it behind the closed doors of a gallery.

“I really hope people enjoy my work and have fun exploring the centre, discovering the animated murals that come to life through my app and see what we’ve created with the Lincoln Continental.

"The team of Motoburo have been incredible and worked their magic on the car – it’s great to produce and show work in the North.”

David Maddison, Centre Director at Trinity Leeds, said: “Since we opened Trinity Leeds we have constantly looked to blaze a trail when it comes to animating a shopping centre. We like to push the boundaries, to innovate and to give our guests new and exciting things to experience, so this partnership with INSA is perfect.

“INSA is of course from Leeds and likes to embrace new ways of working, as seen with his GIF-ITI work – which fits perfectly with Trinity Leeds. This isn’t just a few vinyls put here and there, it’s a full takeover and visitors won’t be able to miss his many installations, some of which are 7m wide.

“The car is really special and we’ve never seen anything quite like it. It will give INSA the chance to show his home city what he’s all about and for us to show how we can host major art at the centre.”

The exhibition and downloadable GIF-ITI app are all free and it runs from September 15 to mid-October. For the app and more on INSA see www.gif-iti.com