Woodhouse Moor: Leeds council accused of 'riding roughshod' over objections to tree planting in park
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is not uncommon to spot vibrant yellow cowslips growing in the attractive wildflower meadow in Woodhouse Moor at the right time of year
But a group established to protect the amenity have said they were told by the council almost 400 trees will be planted in its space, with flowers already having been cut back.
Retired civil servant Bill McKinnon is the chair of the Friends of Woodhouse Moor. He said: “It’s for people to play on, it’s not woodland.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
“There are a lot of students in the area and they need somewhere to recreate. You can’t do that in a densely wooded area.”
He explained that in 2020, the council's Parks and Countryside department consulted on the same plans but were met with objections from local groups.
Mr McKinnon, 66, added that the plans were subsequently dropped as reports found that no part of the main park was appropriate.
He continued: “Whereas five years ago there was a consultation, there was not one this time. It looks like they’re going ahead no matter what local people think.
“We previously said we’d be happy for the whips to be planted on Monument Moor or Cinder Moor, but they don’t want to do that.”
He asked: “What has gotten into Parks and Countryside? Why are they riding roughshod over the wishes of local people?”
It comes amid other plans to replace heritage features in the park, according to Mr McKinnon.
He said: “In June, I had an email from the council regarding complaints about broken York flagstones around the Victoria Memorial, which said they were dangerous to pedestrians.
“I explained in response that, because it’s a conservation area, they would have to be replaced with flagstones that are intact.
“But later, I was told that there wasn’t the money for York flagstones so it would have to be tarmac.”
A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Due to the nature of changing community priorities and strong support (89%) from a more recent summer 2024 public consultation, we have decided that the tree planting scheme should continue.
“In regards to the flagstones, a recent site visit confirmed the unsafe condition of this area.
“To replace such a large area with Yorkshire stone is currently unaffordable and therefore a temporary tarmac repair is needed for public safety.
“We would very much welcome working with local associations or groups to explore future funding opportunities to replace the flagstones.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.