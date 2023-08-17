1 . Temple Newsam Park - 4.7/5

Anne Stagg said: "The grounds really are magnificent! I love the walled garden and the many paths which lead around the estate. We also visited the tea rooms for a late lunch-friendly staff and lovely food; generous portion sizes too. You can explore the grounds for free but there are charges to visit the house, farm and Go Ape (we passed this as we headed back to eat-looks like great fun!). Parking is free except for the carpark nearest the drive in entrance which is £4.70; this can be paid online or by visiting the gift shop." Photo: Tony Johnson