From Roundhay Park, one of the biggest city parks in Europe, to Park Square, arguably one of the smaller, Leeds is home to an abundance of green spaces.
But having that many to choose from might make actually deciding where to go a bit harder.
Yorkshire Evening Post took a look at what previous visitors had to say when reviewing our city's parks on Google, and listed 11 of the best ones in the city to help our readers find their perfect summer spot:
1. Temple Newsam Park - 4.7/5
Anne Stagg said: "The grounds really are magnificent!
I love the walled garden and the many paths which lead around the estate.
We also visited the tea rooms for a late lunch-friendly staff and lovely food; generous portion sizes too.
You can explore the grounds for free but there are charges to visit the house, farm and Go Ape (we passed this as we headed back to eat-looks like great fun!). Parking is free except for the carpark nearest the drive in entrance which is £4.70; this can be paid online or by visiting the gift shop." Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Bramley Fall Park - 4.5/5
Simon Pears said: "Love this place for a stroll. A bit of everything. Open fields. A path that loops round under tree and drops down by the canal. There is a trim trail for the kids enroute and a playground at the top to reward the kids after the walk. Beautiful inner city stroll." Photo: Google
3. Woodhouse Moor - 4.4/5
Kulwant Suman said: "Kids loved, and we had picnic after riding their bikes. Can't rate this Hyde Park as wheelchair access was extremely hard and no disabled parking available. I had to park across, and one of the roads, which was not great. The clean or maintenance of the park was not great." Photo: YPN
4. Middleton Park - 4.6/5
Alzubaidi Aly said: "The picnic area is strategically situated within the park, offering visitors a tranquil spot to relax and enjoy the scenic beauty. Whether you're looking to have a peaceful afternoon with your loved ones or gather with friends for a fun-filled picnic, Middleton Park's picnic area provides ample space and facilities to accommodate everyone's needs." Photo: Wade’s Charity