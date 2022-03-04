'Wonderful memories': Teenage sweethearts from Leeds celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary

Maurice and Dorothy Colley celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversay at Morley Manor Care Home. Picture: Simon Hulme.

The couple met at the old Astoria dancehall in 1955 before marrying two years later in 1957.

They celebrated the momentous occasion with a chocolate cake and bottle of Buck's Fizz at the Morley Manor care home where Maurice is now well looked after.

"I didn't know that they knew that it was our wedding anniversary send so we just celebrated had a nice drink and cake, they put balloons up and everything, they were really terrific, excellent. Couldn't have been better." Dorothy told the YEP.

As has become tradition Her Majesty, The Queen sent the couple a card congratulating them on their 65th wedding anniversary.

The pair have two children and two grand children.

Looking back on their wedding day Dorothy recalled the occasion with fond memories.

"Oh memories, wonderful memories." she exclaimed. "We got married at St Paul's Church in Morley with 100 at the wedding ceremony and it was really wonderful."

The couple then went on honeymoon to London for a week.

Looking back, Dorothy explained that you have to be able to give and take in a happy and long marriage.

"I think it's just give and take, give and take all the time, you have a loving relationship and you just have to work together all the time." she said.

"All through your life, having children, you just have to work together. It really is just give and take, and give a lot more than you take."