The arrival of the ship on June 22 1948 marked a moment that shaped modern Britain and those who were on board made many significant contributions to society. To mark the 75th anniversary of its arrival, Leeds Church Institute and Leeds BAME Health and Wellbeing Hub brought residents together for a Caribbean lunch.

The event, attended by people from all walks of life, was designed to celebrate the successes of the Windrush generation as well as honouring the hardships that they experienced. It featured guests speakers including Joe Williams, of Heritage Corner, who organises walking tours of Leeds focusing on the historic African presence in Yorkshire. Klaire Heyliger, of Gang Parent Support, was also on hand to introduce the Leeds-produced Windrush Culinary Classics Cookbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the other speakers was Bishop Tony Parry, a second generation Windrush descendant and district pastor at the New Testament Church of God in Roundhay. In 2020, he led calls for all Leeds churches to come together to end racism.

Leeds marks Windrush 75th anniversary at the BAME Health and Wellbeing Hub in Chapeltown.

Speaking at this year’s celebrations, he said: “We want to honour and to pay tribute to the resilience, strength and contributions of the Windrush generation. They faced numerous challenges including racism, discrimination and hardships when they arrived here. This event highlights the achievements they made in spite of the obstacles they faced.

“Yesterday I went to a café and I saw a bottle of West Indian hot pepper sauce on the table, and I thought, ‘We brought more than just sauce!’ The Windrush generation played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural, social, and economic fabric of the United Kingdom. The lunch is an opportunity to celebrate that and to educate people about their extraordinary journey and enduring legacy.”

Janet Hamilton, the manager for the BAME Health and Wellbeing hub, said: “Bringing people together brings back memories. It helps them open up and talk about the past in a positive way – so we learn. If we don’t come together, we won’t learn from each other. We have to carry on the story. They have taught us so much that we can’t forget, we have to carry on the baton to our children and the next generation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dwayne Hutchinson, faith and racial justice lead for the Leeds Church Institute, added: “One of the things I’ve found out is that the Windrush generation contributes so much to the NHS and without the Windrush generation, the NHS may not be standing the way it is today. To see how they have paved the way for so many generations, we are excited to celebrate those not only who have gone but are also in the room today.”

A thanksgiving service is also planned at the New Testament Church of God in Roundhay from 6.45pm today (June 22). Leeds Church Institute also invites people to its other events calling for social and racial justice, with details available via its website.