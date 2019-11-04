Leeds Rhinos players have backed the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

Why we wear our poppies with pride in Leeds

Some of the city's famous friendly and familiar faces are backing the 2019 Poppy Appeal.

By Emma Ryan
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 12:01 pm

Following the launch of the British Legion's annual campaign to help servicemen and women, past and present, local figures from professional rugby players to market traders have followed suit.

Here they tell us what the Poppy Appeal means to them and their families and why they wear their poppies with pride.

1. Father Ben Griffiths

"My fatherserved in the Navy, my uncle was in the Royal Tank Corpsand my great uncle died in the trenches in 1918 and has no known grave."

2. Lord Mayor of Leeds

"Remember those who gave their lives in battle and current soldiers who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our country.

3. Leeds Rhinos

We are proud to support The Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal, whilst paying our respects to those who gave their lives for our country.

4. Amber Allen

I come from a military family, my mums twin brother was in the army.

