Tell us why you wear your poppy with pride

As we move into Remembrance Week, they tell us what the Poppy Appeal means to them and their families and why they wear their poppy with pride.

From Leeds Rhinos players to traders at Kirkgate Market- the Poppy Appeal means so much to so many people in different ways.

Leeds Rhinos players have told us why they wear poppies with pride - now it's your turn....

And we want to hear what it means to YOU.

Whether you had relatives that served in the past, or still do, whether you were a member of the forces yourself or whether it is just to show your appreciation for the sacrifices, the hardship and bravery endured and displayed by people from all walks of life during the two world wars - which claimed the lives of more than 120 million people - we would want to hear your story and share it with our readers.

The Royal British Legion began the Poppy Appeal in 1921 to raise funds to help those returning from the First World War and a century on, the charity is still helping today’s Armed Forces community in much the same way.

At national level the focus of this year’s Poppy Appeal looks at the unseen service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces past and present, and is being supported by GCHQ - most famously known for their years at Bletchley Park where ingenious minds broke enemy Enigma codes helping shorten World War Two.

A previous Remembrance Day service at Victoria Gardens in Leeds.

Last year the Poppy Appeal in Leeds alone raised £507,676.

Helen Mason, Community Fundraising Manager for Leeds, said: “This year is all about telling the hidden stories of our Armed Forces who provide an incredible service to our country in all kinds of ways, and telling the stories of the collectors who volunteer every year to show their support for them.

“Every Poppy Appeal collector has a unique story to tell so we’re asking the public to look out for them, make a donation and wear their poppy with pride.”

The highlight of Remembrance Week in the city will be a service on Sunday in Victoria Gardens.

Poppy wreaths.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Eileen Taylor, will lead the tributes for service men and women who have lost their lives in times of conflict.

Military and ex-service will leave Leeds Museum and parade to the War Memorial at 10.30am where they will be joined by the Lord Mayor and other civic dignitaries prior to a service and wreath laying which will get underway from 10.55am.