Why Krispy Kreme is holding a 90s party in Leeds this Sunday - with doughnuts for just 90p

Doughnut lovers rejoice!

Krispy Kreme is launching a nostalgic doughnut range reminiscent of every 1990s kid’s party spread.

But for those who can’t wait until launch day, Krispy Kreme is holding a pre-launch party at its Trinity Leeds store on Sunday, July 7, where customers can be the first to try one of the new 90’s inspired doughnuts for just 90p. They will also be able to enjoy some classic board game fun.

The limited edition retro collection with a modern twist will take those with sweet memories of their childhood to (gangsta’s) paradise, consisting of four party-treat inspired doughnuts:

* The Party Ring doughnut throws the Krispy Kreme classic original glazed back to the 90s by transforming it into two of the iconic party biscuits, dipped in candy floss icing

* The next re-invention is a pick ’n’ mix favourite, the Chocolate Jazzie, filled with chocolate brownie batter, hand dipped in chocolate icing and finished with hundreds and thousands

* Inspired by a creamier biscuit, Cookies & Kreme is decorated with vanilla frosting and smothered in crunchy cookie pieces for an ultimate party classic

* Finally, Krispy Kreme is bringing back the taste of 90’s summers with a new slushie and shake range including Tropical, Apple flavor slushies and an Oreo Kreme shake

Krispy Kreme’s Retro Party doughnuts will be available nationwide from Monday, July 8, until August 25, 2019.