Oodles Chinese to open restaurant in Leeds city centre

Oodles Chinese is to open a new restaurant in Leeds city centre.

The fast casual dining brand has chosen The Merrion Centre as the location for its first ever Yorkshire based restaurant which is due to open in August 2019.

The restaurant will boast capacity for 58 noodle loving diners, create 16 new jobs and launch with three fun days of entertainment including stilt walkers and firebreathers alongside exciting opening offers.

Oodles is one of the UK’s leading fast food casual dining companies, serving authentic Indo Chinese food since 2010.

Already established, the company has seen considerable growth in popularity as the demand for authentic fresh quality food continues to rise. Providing quality food products at the best value for money, it blends its secret recipes with Indo Chinese inspired fusion such as the signature ‘Saucy Sukiyaki Chicken’ and ‘Dry Szechuan Beef Stir-fry’.

Oodles Chinese will further complement the expanding portfolio of international food and drink venues at the Merrion Centre, including the award winning My Thai, Bengal Brasserie and recently opened Blue Sakura.

It will be managed by brand manager Abid Mahmood.

He said: “We are thrilled to introduce the people of Yorkshire to our concept. We chose the Merrion Centre due to its prime location near the university, city centre offices, and the First Direct Arena. We are also excited by the ongoing influx of additional student accommodation being built within the immediate vicinity and look forward to adding to our army of loyal fans across the UK”.

Helen Green, associate director for Merrion Centre owners Town Centre Securities, said: “We’re resolutely committed to expanding the variety of International food and drink options available at the Merrion Centre. Oodles Chinese are an exciting and growing brand and have a strong reputation of amazing tasting and authentic food.

"We are thrilled they have chosen the Merrion Centre for the opening of their first restaurant in Yorkshire.

"We are confident that this new venue will prove to be a popular addition, continuing to cement the Arena Quarter’s position and success as a key leisure and food destination in the heart of Leeds.”