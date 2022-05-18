Why buildings in Leeds city centre were lit up on Tuesday night

Buildings across Leeds were lit up in rainbow colours on Tuesday night.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 11:45 am
"Every year, the day has a theme and the focus this year is on "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights."
"Every year, the day has a theme and the focus this year is on "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights."

Read More

Read More
Hundreds awaiting Wetherspoons refunds after influencer sparks £2,000 of orders ...

The light show marked International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Leeds Council said.

In a social media update, the council said: "On IDAHOBIT we look at the ongoing quest for the LGBT+ community and draw attention to the discrimination that all members face - daily, in our communities, nationally and internationally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"Every year, the day has a theme and the focus this year is on "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights."

Founded in 2004, the organisation aims to raise awareness of violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people to drive positive change, and is now celebrated in more than 130 countries around the world.

LeedsLeeds CouncilLGBTQ+