Why buildings in Leeds city centre were lit up on Tuesday night

"Every year, the day has a theme and the focus this year is on "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights."

The light show marked International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Leeds Council said.

In a social media update, the council said: "On IDAHOBIT we look at the ongoing quest for the LGBT+ community and draw attention to the discrimination that all members face - daily, in our communities, nationally and internationally.

