Why buildings in Leeds city centre were lit up on Tuesday night

The light show marked International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Leeds Council said.
In a social media update, the council said: "On IDAHOBIT we look at the ongoing quest for the LGBT+ community and draw attention to the discrimination that all members face - daily, in our communities, nationally and internationally.
"Every year, the day has a theme and the focus this year is on "Our Bodies, Our Lives, Our Rights."
Founded in 2004, the organisation aims to raise awareness of violence and discrimination against LGBTQ+ people to drive positive change, and is now celebrated in more than 130 countries around the world.