Hundreds awaiting Wetherspoons refunds after influencer sparks £2,000 of orders on TikTok

Tom Birchy, 23, visited the Golden Beam branch of the pub chain in Headingley before declaring to his followers which table he was sitting on.

Tom - who described himself as a 'social media personality' - has more than 170,000 followers on TikTok who watch his blogging around the city and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom - who described himself as a 'social media personality' - has more than 170,000 followers on TikTok who follow his blogging around the city and beyond. cc Tom Birchy/TikTok

His request sparked a huge surge in orders of both food and drinks to his table - amounting to more than £2,000.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson for Wetherspoons said the pub was "overwhelmed" by orders to Tom's table - including a large number of alcoholic drinks - from people not "present in the pub with him".

Staff struggled to cope with the demand and Tom was allegedly told "there was too much alcohol being offered to his table" and "the pub would not fulfil any other orders".

Wetherspoons now said they are working through refunds to those followers who ordered "as quickly as possible" but said delays were anticipated due to the volume of orders.

Tom - who described himself as a 'social media personality' - has more than 170,000 followers on TikTok who follow his blogging around the city and beyond. cc Tom Birchy/TikTok

The statement continues: "This slows down service for the pub’s customers.

"It is also contrary to the Company’s responsible drinking policy, which is designed to promote the statutory licensing objectives, an important part of the pub licensing system

"As a matter of common sense, it is undesirable for customers to build up a large number of drinks on their table at any one time.

"The customer was informed that there was too much alcohol being ordered to his table and the pub would not fulfil any other orders.

"We understand at this stage, he asked his followers to send drinks to other tables.

"Refunds could not be processed on the day are currently being processed for the food and drink not delivered.