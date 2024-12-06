It’s the tour which provides a sure fire sign that Christmas is coming.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is set to stop off at the White Rose Shopping Centre in south Leeds this weekend.

It will be parking up at the Centre on Sunday, December 8, from 12pm until 8pm.

The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour is set to stop off at the White Rose Shopping Centre. | YPN

This year’s tour supports FareShare, the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste.

For every person that attends, the equivalent of a meal will be donated on their behalf. Coca-Cola aims to donate the equivalent of up to a total of 1 million meals* via FareShare this festive season.

FareShare works with the food industry to redistribute surplus food, which might otherwise go to waste, to a network of 8,000 charities and community groups across the UK.

These groups include community centres, faith groups, homelessness shelters, refuges, and schools, all working hard to support people in need. Food is used to bring people together, strengthening communities and helping people access vital support services.

Kirsty Ford, head of fundraising at FareShare, said: “We are so grateful to Coca-Cola for their continued support for FareShare. These invaluable donations help us get good-to-eat food to the people who need it rather than going to waste. Every day, the food we redistribute to a network of over 8,000 charities in every region helps to strengthen communities.

“Coca-Cola’s generous support for FareShare is instrumental in helping people affected by the cost-of-living crisis. This support means charities can unite more people through food to form connections and access essential support services. Thank you for helping FareShare make the food go further.”

Florence Wheatley, marketing manager for Coca-Cola Great Britain Coca-Cola, said: “Coca-Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.

“This year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste. We hope that every person that attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca-Cola Christmas, but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, acting as a little moment of kindness to ensure that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”