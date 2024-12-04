It promises to be a festive spectacle played out against the backdrop of a historic Leeds city centre landmark.

The Queens Hotel will be transformed once again as its grand art deco façade hosts a Christmas projection providing a captivating blend of holiday charm and city pride.

The attraction will feature an original animated story entitled “To Leeds, With Love,” with a massive 187 showings across 11 days.

Narrated by renowned British actor Richard Armitage, this year’s animation reimagines “The 12 Days of Christmas” in a whimsical tribute to the famous song.

Back by popular demand, the beloved Gingerbread Man makes his return to the Queens Hotel, embarking on a holiday adventure which captures the spirit of the season and the unique character of Leeds.

The idea is the brain child of LeedsBID who are working again with the Barcelona-based digital art powerhouse Onionlab to create a one-of-a-kind projection for the city. Onionlab is celebrated for its expertise in designing installations, audio-visuals, and interactive experiences tailored for institutions that aspire to bridge technology, design and art.

TV writer, Lisa Holdsworth, who has penned the script, said: “The Queens Hotel is buzzing with holiday spirit as preparations are underway for a grand Christmas party. At the heart of the festivities, the ever-cheerful Gingerbread Man takes on the delightful task of decorating the hotel's towering Christmas tree. But he soon realises that such a magnificent tree requires an extra pair of hands – or a few! Luckily, he isn’t alone. A cast of festive special guests soon arrives to lend their help, each one as joyful as the next, and you may just recognise a few from a beloved Christmas Carol.”

Last year the projection drew collective crowds of 200,000, who watched as the Gingerbread Man journeyed through the hotel, showcasing festive themes and stunning visuals using the elegant architecture of the hotel as a canvas and giving audiences a tantalising glimpse through the doors of The Queens at Christmas. This year promises an even more enchanting experience, with vibrant visuals, a compelling narrative, and moments of interaction designed to engage audiences of all ages.

Andrew Cooper, chief executive of LeedsBID, said: “A Magical Night at The Queens” became one of the standout attractions in Leeds last Christmas. LeedsBID will continue to be innovative in bringing these inspirational free events to the city for everyone to enjoy. They also bring attention to Leeds locally, nationally, and internationally.

“This year we look forward to delivering some Christmas cheer to the city centre with a spectacular brand-new animation “To Leeds, With Love” on this iconic building, inviting audiences to experience “The 12 Days of Christmas” reimagined, with Richard Armitage’s narration providing some extra sparkle.”

Alistair Campbell, Queens Hotel general manager, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working again with LeedsBID to bring Leeds City Square Christmas animation back to life for a second year! This dazzling display has quickly become a key highlight in the community festive calendar, and we are truly privileged to play our part in attracting and welcoming guests and visitors alike to experience the magic of Christmas at The Queens. We’re eagerly looking forward to City Square buzzing with festive excitement, the joy it brings to people of all ages, and the sense of unity it creates across Leeds.”

He added: “This is more than just a visual display, it’s a sparkling invitation to celebrate this wonderful time of the year as one community. We simply can’t wait to share the magic with everyone once again!”

Richard Armitage, multi-award winning stage and screen actor, said: “What an absolute honour to be supporting this year’s Christmas projection at The Queens Hotel in Leeds. My late father was a Leeds lad and I’m sure my extended Yorkshire family will be as excited as I am about the beautiful festive installation. Happy Christmas everyone!”