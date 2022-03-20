When do the clocks go forward in 2022? The date and time that the clocks will change and the days get brighter

The days have started to get brighter as we move through March, with many wondering when the clocks will change.

The shortest day of winter (December 21) is already behind us and this when the nights get brighter.

When will the clocks go forward?

The clocks will change next Sunday (March 27) for Daylight Savings Time (DST).

This means they will go forward an hour, making it lighter for longer in the evenings.

This will last until 30 October.

Why do the clocks change for spring?

DST, also known as daylight savings time or daylight time, is when the clocks move forward during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later time.

Historically in the summer, the bright mornings were not being utilised so the clocks would be moved forward to increase daylight and working hours.

In the winter months the clocks would then return to the schedule before summer to allow for brighter mornings and darker evenings.

Most smartphones and other electronic devices will change automatically, however manual clocks will need to be changed by hand.