Police cordon in place on Allerton Bywater street with 'pools of blood' on ground
A police cordon has been put in place on an Allerton Bywater street with 'pools of blood' on the ground.
The cordon is in place near Wedgewood Close in Allerton Bywater in a housing development called Millenium Village.
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a cordon remains in place but that investigations were at an early stage.
The duty inspector told the YEP: "Something has gone on but at this stage we are still investigating and trying to get to the bottom of what's happened.
"A statement will be made in due course but at the moment we are still not clear on exactly what.
"It's still early stages in the investigation."
