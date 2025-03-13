Situated on Oak Drive in Middleton, this home offers excellent commuting routes into Leeds and a range of local amenities and schools,
Currently on the market with estate agent Purple Bricks with a guide price of £260,000, the home is perfect for first-time buyers and growing families.
Inside, the property features a spacious lounge with patio doors leading out onto the private rear garden, a stylish kitchen/diner with modern units, and a convenient downstairs WC.
Up the stairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms and a house bathroom with a bathtub occupy the first floor.
The master bedroom is located on the second floor. The generous room offers a tranquil setting with fitted wardrobes and en suite.
Outside, a well-maintained lawn can be found to the front. The rear garden boasts lots of privacy, a patio and a lawn as well as a garage and dedicated private parking space.
