Take a tour inside this South Leeds townhouse with private garden currently on the market for £260,000

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

This charming townhouse offers modern living and stylish charm set over three storeys in a popular Leeds suburb.

Situated on Oak Drive in Middleton, this home offers excellent commuting routes into Leeds and a range of local amenities and schools,

Currently on the market with estate agent Purple Bricks with a guide price of £260,000, the home is perfect for first-time buyers and growing families.

Inside, the property features a spacious lounge with patio doors leading out onto the private rear garden, a stylish kitchen/diner with modern units, and a convenient downstairs WC.

Up the stairs, two well-proportioned bedrooms and a house bathroom with a bathtub occupy the first floor.

The master bedroom is located on the second floor. The generous room offers a tranquil setting with fitted wardrobes and en suite.

Outside, a well-maintained lawn can be found to the front. The rear garden boasts lots of privacy, a patio and a lawn as well as a garage and dedicated private parking space.

1. Oak Drive, Middleton, Leeds LS10

Purple Bricks

2. Oak Drive, Middleton, Leeds LS10

Purple Bricks

3. Oak Drive, Middleton, Leeds LS10

Purple Bricks

4. Oak Drive, Middleton, Leeds LS10

Purple Bricks

5. Oak Drive, Middleton, Leeds LS10

Purple Bricks

6. Oak Drive, Middleton, Leeds LS10

Purple Bricks

