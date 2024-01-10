A Wetherspoons pub is to open to Haven Primrose Valley Holiday Park on the Yorkshire coast ahead of the summer season.

The first pint is due to be pulled at the holiday park in Filey in March ahead of what ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer.

The pub is the first of dozens to operate at Haven sites across the UK after the holiday park operator signed an exclusive agreement with J D Wetherspoon, known for its good value all day food and drink offering.

Haven has invested over £170m in its parks over the past year and the latest agreement with J D Wetherspoon forms part of an additional £4 million investment being made to expand Haven’s food and beverage offering in 2024.

Wetherspoons is set to open at Primrose Valley.

Wetherspoons joins a roster of household names operating at Haven’s 41 parks, including Burger King, Papa Johns, Slim Chickens, Costa Coffee, Millie’s Cookies and Chopstix.

The new pub will replicate the very best of the Wetherspoon offer and is aligned with Haven’s family-focused mission of providing great value experiences for all families and couples to enjoy.

Peter Blake, chief operating officer at Haven, said “We are thrilled to be the first holiday provider to partner with one of the UK’s leading and much-loved pub operators. This new venture underlines our dedication to growing our food and beverage partnerships and offering for our holidaymakers and holiday homeowners.”