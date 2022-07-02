Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitby during the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Rollinson
Enjoy these photo memories from around Whitby during the 1990s. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

16 photos take you back to Whitby during the 1990s

The wonder of Whitby is celebrated in these fabulous photos of the seaside town during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 4:45 am

The coastal gem's tourist attractions are all featured in this collection plucked from the YEP archive. They include the town's Abbey and Harbour through to the Magpie Cafe and the famous steps. It was also a decade which saw the town welcome home a replica of Captain Cook's ship HMS Endeavour not once but twice in the same year and the Whitby Town win a trophy at Wembley.

1. Whitby in the 1990s

The famous 199 steps leading to Whitby Abbey pictured in November 1999.

Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Whitby in the 1990s

Whitby's famous harbour is framed by one of the public shelters on quay in March 1999.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Whitby in the 1990s

Whitby Abbey landmarks is captured in all its glory as the autumn sunshine shines down on the ruins in September 1998.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Whitby in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a meal here? The Magpie Cafe pictured in August 1998.

Photo: Steve Riding

