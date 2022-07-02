16 photos take you back to Whitby during the 1990s

The coastal gem's tourist attractions are all featured in this collection plucked from the YEP archive. They include the town's Abbey and Harbour through to the Magpie Cafe and the famous steps. It was also a decade which saw the town welcome home a replica of Captain Cook's ship HMS Endeavour not once but twice in the same year and the Whitby Town win a trophy at Wembley. READ MORE: Aerial photos show how Leeds has changed over last 15 years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook