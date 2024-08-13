Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “unreserved apology” has been made to a person who got locked inside Wetherby Town Hall as staff were closing up.

The unsuspecting member of the public had been using a changing facility at the building, on Market Place, when they found themselves trapped last month.

Luckily, passers-by realised that someone was stuck inside and quickly informed the building’s managers.

Since the incident, a member of staff has decided to retire - while the rest of the town hall team have been undergoing “closing down” training.

The Grade II listed building dates back to 1845 and is one of the most prominent in Wetherby. It houses the town council’s offices and hosts the authority’s regular meetings.

A statement issued by town clerk Iona Taylor said: “On the evening of Friday 12th July members of the public walking past Wetherby Town Hall became aware of someone who had been locked in the building.

“The Town Hall’s managers were subsequently alerted and were able to arrange for the building to quickly be re-opened and the person released from the toilets which they had been using as a changing facility.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped with this chain of communication which ensured that the incident was resolved as quickly as possible.”

The statement added: “This incident happened in breach of the Town Hall’s existing procedures and an unreserved apology has been issued to the person concerned. A member of staff has subsequently decided to retire.

“A toolbox talk has subsequently been held with remaining Town Hall keyholders. The focus of this training session was to review closing down procedures and ensure that they are adhered to, so that the incident is not repeated.”