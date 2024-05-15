Market Place Wetherby: Police raid property in Leeds town as evidence of cannabis farm discovered

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th May 2024, 17:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Evidence of a cannabis farm has been found after a police raid in Wetherby.

The bust, that took place at a property on Market Place, happened at around 8am this morning (May 15).

Police raided a property on Market Place, Wetherby, on May 15 and found evidence of a cannabis farm. Photo: National World.Police raided a property on Market Place, Wetherby, on May 15 and found evidence of a cannabis farm. Photo: National World.
Police raided a property on Market Place, Wetherby, on May 15 and found evidence of a cannabis farm. Photo: National World.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Evidence of a cannabis farm was found within the address. At this time no arrests have been made.”

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

The force also confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police