Market Place Wetherby: Police raid property in Leeds town as evidence of cannabis farm discovered
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Evidence of a cannabis farm has been found after a police raid in Wetherby.
The bust, that took place at a property on Market Place, happened at around 8am this morning (May 15).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Evidence of a cannabis farm was found within the address. At this time no arrests have been made.”
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
The force also confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.