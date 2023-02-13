Launch of West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards - search begins for cream of crop
Apprenticeships are a brilliant option for people of all ages to launch their careers in a huge range of exciting industries or to upskill at various levels.
The second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards have been launched by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with the Wakefield Express and Halifax Courier with support from regional businesses, to shout about the value of apprenticeship schemes in the county and find the cream of the crop.
And nominations are now being sought.
The inaugural awards took place last year in the McCall Suite, in the home of Bradford City FC, just days after Bradford was named as the UK city of culture 2025.
With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.
These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across West Yorkshire.
Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.
Enter your Apprentice or Business now into this year’s West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. These awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.
Were looking for entries in the following categories:
SME Employer of the Year (0-249) in association with Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador network
Large Employer of the Year in association with Haribo
Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Mentor of the Year - in association with Zenith
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Higher Apprentice of the Year - in association with Bradford College
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year - in association with the Royal Navy
Construction Apprentice of the Year in association with Yorkshire Housing
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year- in association with Appris Bradford
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
Training Provider of the Year
Closing Date for entries is Friday March 31, 2023
Shortlisted individuals will be invited to join us to celebrate at an awards dinner in May
To nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, or find out more about the event, visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk and submit your 2023 entry before March 31, 2023.
Times are challenging and teams are smaller so we want to make it as easy as possible for businesses to showcase their hard work by providing tips and guidance on what the judges will be looking for. Join the awards entry writing masterclass for top tips on how to write an entry to really impress the judges. Held on Tuesday 28th February at 12.30, just 40 minutes of your time. Sign up for the master class via the awards website.