We visit the Leeds commuter town named the best to live in and speak to residents
Bingley was ranked top of the towns in new research to find out exactly which Leeds commuter hotspots are the best places to make your home.
Selecta UK, a food tech business, standardised the latest city and country-level data available for key categories, including travel time to Leeds via train, the annual cost of a train season ticket, outstanding schools in the area, crime ratings and available health facilities and gave commuter towns a score out of ten in order to find out which one is the best, and worst.
The market town is just 19 minutes from Leeds via train, 74 per cent of its schools are outstanding and the average house price is £273,310. A train season ticket costs £1,240.
Your YEP visited the town to ask locals why Bingley is the best place to call home.