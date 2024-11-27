A student exchange programme in Leeds has proved the enduring power of friendship, as four pals reunited in the city that brought them together 35 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1989, a group of young French and American scholars struck up a lifelong bond that would span decades and countries.

Karina Arotsky, 54, from New Jersey, was thrilled to have met Patricia Doucet, 56, Richard Preterre, 56, and Frantz Manier, 58, who had travelled to the Yorkshire city from France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From left, Frantz Manier, 58, Karina Arotsky, 54, Richard Preterre, 56, and Patricia Doucet, 56, pictured at Beckett Park. They met in Leeds 35 years ago and reunited in the city this week. | Submitted

They were enrolled on the Erasmus programme, a European Union initiative that saw students from across the world study at participating institutions, including the University of Leeds.

It was the “best year of our lives”, according to the international bunch, who returned to the city this week to relive old memories.

They recalled their student days with fondness, tracing the roots of their unique friendship to a chance volleyball game and several parties. The group spent a transformative year together in Leeds, their schedules punctuated by shared meals and games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, they have maintained the relationship with visits to France and America, as well as various other locations.

From left, Patricia, Karina, Richard and Frantz met as students. | Submitted

Karina explained: “There was just something about the group when we all met. I’m originally from Ukraine, so maybe I’m drawn to European people.”

Returning to the city for the first time after more than three decades brought many feelings to the surface, as Patricia admitted: “It was very emotional. The first thing we were saying when we arrived at the train station was: do you remember this? Do you remember that?”

This week, they retraced their steps, visiting Beckett Park in Headingley and their old dormitories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was bittersweet,” said Karina. “At that time, the dorms were dark, wooden and creaky. Now, they’re light, modern and grey.”

Richard added: “But from the outside, they’re still the same.”

He continued: “To French and American people, Leeds isn’t as well-known as places like London or Liverpool. But it’s a great place to visit.”

From left, Karina, Patricia, Richard and Frantz said that the year they spent in Leeds was the best of their lives. | National World

They noticed a great deal of change in the city they once called home, but the group all agreed that the “evolution” has been for the better - and they could not find anything to criticise about Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Except the weather,” joked Frantz, who travelled up from the south of France.

Their secret to sustaining a decades-long friendship? Simple: stay in touch. Karina said: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve started doing monthly calls - birthday calls, special occasion calls, or we just see who’s available for a chat. We also use social media to stay connected.”

Frantz added: “We try to see each other every year now, or at least every couple of years.”

While Erasmus no longer runs in the UK, they urged others to take advantage of similar opportunities to travel and meet friends in other countries. “Do it!”, insisted Patricia.

Karina reflected: “Whenever we talk to family and friends about our time in Leeds, we always say it was the best year of our lives.”