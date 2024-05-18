Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bustling independent bars, abundant green spaces and down-to-earth people are just some of the qualities that make Meanwood the coolest neighbourhood in the city.

That’s according to the people who live in the north Leeds suburb, which was named among the 10 best places to live in Britain by The Telegraph.

We spoke to residents about why they love it so much.

They included Janet Matthews, 71, the chair of Meanwood Valley Partnership. The organisation works to protect and enhance the area, and is a driving force in attracting people from across the city and further afield.

She named Zucco, a family-owned Italian, and independent coffee shop Tandem among her favourite spots - the latter for its popular refill station.

“I also like the parks and the green spaces,” she said. “The independent shops are brilliant. It’s all linked to Waitrose, I’m sure.”

Matty Logan, the general manager of the Meanwood Tavern, told the YEP: “It’s hard to see things as cool when you’re here all the time, you have to take a step back. But it’s a great place to be.

“It’s cocooned with lots of lovely green space, it’s like a village, but it’s only a stone’s throw from the city centre.”

Matty Logan, of the Meanwood Tavern, said the area was "quite modest in its goodness". Photo: National World.

He added: “It’s a nice place to be. And it’s not pretentious - it’s quite modest in its goodness.”

Meanwhile, James Ince, 35, explained why he wanted to open Number 8 Cocktail Bar in the suburb.

“It has everything you’d need,” he said. “It has great independent restaurants and bars - and the people are friendly and down-to-earth.”

James Ince said Meanwood has "everything you'd need". Photo: National World.

He added: “It has green spaces like Meanwood Park. The proximity to Leeds city centre, a mile up the road. For me, it has everything you’d need.”

A walker in the neighbourhood’s lush green park told the YEP: “It makes you forget that you’re right in the middle of a big city. And there are really nice bars like Alfred and Terminus.”