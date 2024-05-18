We asked locals what they love about living in Meanwood - which was named Leeds' coolest neighbourhood
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s according to the people who live in the north Leeds suburb, which was named among the 10 best places to live in Britain by The Telegraph.
We spoke to residents about why they love it so much.
They included Janet Matthews, 71, the chair of Meanwood Valley Partnership. The organisation works to protect and enhance the area, and is a driving force in attracting people from across the city and further afield.
She named Zucco, a family-owned Italian, and independent coffee shop Tandem among her favourite spots - the latter for its popular refill station.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
“I also like the parks and the green spaces,” she said. “The independent shops are brilliant. It’s all linked to Waitrose, I’m sure.”
Matty Logan, the general manager of the Meanwood Tavern, told the YEP: “It’s hard to see things as cool when you’re here all the time, you have to take a step back. But it’s a great place to be.
“It’s cocooned with lots of lovely green space, it’s like a village, but it’s only a stone’s throw from the city centre.”
He added: “It’s a nice place to be. And it’s not pretentious - it’s quite modest in its goodness.”
Meanwhile, James Ince, 35, explained why he wanted to open Number 8 Cocktail Bar in the suburb.
“It has everything you’d need,” he said. “It has great independent restaurants and bars - and the people are friendly and down-to-earth.”
He added: “It has green spaces like Meanwood Park. The proximity to Leeds city centre, a mile up the road. For me, it has everything you’d need.”
A walker in the neighbourhood’s lush green park told the YEP: “It makes you forget that you’re right in the middle of a big city. And there are really nice bars like Alfred and Terminus.”
Reacting to The Telegraph’s rating of Meanwood, he added: “I’m surprised it’s not number one, to be honest.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.