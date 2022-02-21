The woman lives in a home on the Hare Farm estate - with Farnley Beck running directly through the bottom of her garden.

However, when the beck burst its banks on Sunday, the woman's garden was completely flooded.

Water flooded out of the beck and across the garden

Water from the beck washed over the grass and up to the decking of her Leeds home - which she only moved in to in October.

She posted "bye bye garden" on Facebook as friends and family consoled her.

Thankfully, the woman told the Yorkshire Evening Post on Monday that damage had been minimal.

She said: "The beck is a part of our garden anyway.

The beck at usual levels at the bottom of the garden

"It does flood once a year but the neighbour said this morning that it was really bad and has only ever happened twice like that in the whole 18 years of her being here.

"We have only just moved here."

Elsewhere, incredible footage received by the YEP shows the partial destruction of an old footbridge crossing the River Aire near Armley Mills.

Andrew Tutin, co-owner of The Climbing Lab, shared the dramatic footage to social media.

Shocking video footage shows flood water raging through the garden

It shows a pontoon used to carry out flood defence work crashing into the footbridge.