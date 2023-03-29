The Leeds piano teacher (1920-2020) is remembered for co-founding the Leeds International Piano Competition, which is one of the world’s most revered contests for pianists, and her series of educational piano books, co-authored with Marion Thorpe, Countess of Harewood. The books have sold more than two million copies, introducing generations of children to the instrument.

The blue plaque was unveiled today at the Carriageworks as part of Leeds International Piano Competitions musical show for Leeds primary schoolchildren, ‘Count Me In,’ and featured a performance by special guest Lucy Illingworth, star of the Channel 4 programme “The Piano”.

Lucy Illingworth is a Yorkshire-born pianist who rose to fame as a contestant on the popular reality TV show, featuring judges Lang Lang and Mika, and presented by Claudia Winkleman. Her exceptional talent and captivating performances made her a fan favourite and she received a standing ovation and was named ‘the performance of the evening’ when she played at the finale in the Royal Festival Hall, London, in front of an audience of thousands.

Lucy gave a spellbinding performance at the Carriageworks with her teacher, Daniel Bath, that you can view above. Daniel met Lucy when she was 3 years old through the Amber Trust, a charity which provides musical opportunities for blind and partially-sighted children.

The blue plaque is the first in Leeds to be cast in braille and will be placed on the entrance to the iconic Leeds Town Hall, where competitions have been held since 1963. It reads: “Dame Fanny Waterman. Renowned piano teacher and co-founder of the Leeds International Piano Competition, which has been held here since 1963. 1920-2020

“What greater and more touching pleasure is there in life than giving a young and beautiful talent, a little lift in the direction, (only, for we can never reach them) of the stars?

Fiona Sinclair, Chief Executive of the Competition said: “The dedication of a blue plaque in honour of Dame Fanny Waterman is a fitting tribute to her remarkable legacy. Her tireless dedication to music education, her commitment to promoting the talents of young pianists, and her love for her city have all left an indelible mark on the world of classical music and on the city of Leeds.

"She was a passionate advocate for the importance of music in children’s lives and we are proud to show that this spirit lives on in this generation of Yorkshire musicians through Lucy. The joy she shares through her music will undoubtedly inspire all the schoolchildren who will hear her on World Piano Day and beyond.”

