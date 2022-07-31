Anthony Jordan, 58, from Wetherby, was playing the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club's Championship Course last week when it happened.

And the moment was captured on camera with footage showing the dad-of-two catching the surface of the water instead of the ball - which sprays up into his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Jordan, 58, was playing the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club's Championship Course last week when he fell in the lake. Pictures: SWNS.

It knocked him off balance, and he then falls into the lake.

Anthony said the the ball wasn't actually his - but he "fancied a challenge" on the course's 13th hole.

The electrician said: "The funny thing is, it wasn't even my ball - I just fancied a challenge.

"When I went back to the clubhouse drenched, everyone had heard what had happened and they were howling.