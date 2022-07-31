Anthony Jordan, 58, from Wetherby, was playing the Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club's Championship Course last week when it happened.
And the moment was captured on camera with footage showing the dad-of-two catching the surface of the water instead of the ball - which sprays up into his face.
It knocked him off balance, and he then falls into the lake.
Anthony said the the ball wasn't actually his - but he "fancied a challenge" on the course's 13th hole.
The electrician said: "The funny thing is, it wasn't even my ball - I just fancied a challenge.
"When I went back to the clubhouse drenched, everyone had heard what had happened and they were howling.
"I didn't mind at all though, I don't tend to take life too seriously so I found it easy to see the funny side.”