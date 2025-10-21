Watch as we asked Germans to decode Yorkshire sayings - their guesses were absolutely brilliant
When our German visitors arrived, we thought we’d give them a proper Yorkshire welcome.
We threw away the flat caps and and a good strong brew but instead posed them with a more cerebral challenge: could they decipher some of our favourite local sayings?
20 people from Dortmund in Germany are currently taking part in a visit organised by the Anglo-German Societies that were formed in the two cities over 50 years ago to harbour relationships.
The two distinct cities - both renowned globally for their feverish support of their football teams - officially became twin cities in 1969, though the relationship stretches back two decades prior when they started cooperating to nurture international peace, friendship, and understanding following years of conflict between the UK and Germany.
And the Yorkshire Evening Post decided to put them to the test to see how clued up they are on the lingo from God’s Own County.
Watch our video to see what they made of some of our favourite sayings with reporter Charles Gray.