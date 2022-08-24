Warning to Leeds pet owners after 'miracle cat' saved by vets following air rifle shooting

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vets at Beechwood Vets battled to save Roxy after she suffered horrific injuries caused by a single pellet, which went through her stomach and bowel into her small intestine, narrowly missing her lungs.

The much-loved two-year-old tabby and white cat spent nearly a week in intensive care and is lucky to be alive.

While it is not known if it was an accident or deliberate shooting, police have been notified about the incident while Roxy was briefly allowed outside at their home in Roundhay.

Now her owners, Fahim and Sabeehah Zackaria, have joined vets from Beechwood Vets in urging other cat owners to take extra care when allowing their pets outside and to contact police if they see anything suspicious.

Roxy wasn’t herself when she arrived home after going outside, but there were no signs of what vets would discover was an air rifle pellet lodged inside her.

Her owners took her to Beechwood Vets’ practice at Temple House in Seacroft after becoming concerned when she became lethargic and depressed. She had also started suffering from a high fever and was breathing rapidly.

Vet Catarina Silva suspected Roxy had been shot by an air rifle because she had experience of dealing with two other cases during her career when cats showed similar signs.

“We caught things really quickly as it could have been a much worse outcome for Roxy if she hadn’t been brought in,” Catrina said.

“She was hit just behind her ribs and there was no choice but to operate and it has saved her life.”

Roxy’s owners are delighted to have their pet home after a harrowing few weeks.

Mr Zackaria said: “She is doing really well and the vets have done an amazing job to get her back to health. It was a terrible shock when we discovered what had happened to her and it is a miracle she’s still here.