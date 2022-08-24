New CCTV released in search for Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite - missing for three days
New CCTV footage has been released in the search for a missing Leeds man who was last seen on Sunday night.
Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight on Sunday (August 21) having last been seen at his home in Rothwell at around 8pm.
Read More
He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and white, with short grey hair and of medium build.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow MBE brands Ryanair a 'disgrace'
-
2
Biggest road project in 50 years officially opens with just days to go until Leeds Festival
-
3
How people in Leeds can eat fish and chips in Pudsey for £2 to support children's cancer charity
-
4
At-home abortion pills to be permanently available in Wales and England following COVID
-
5
Police seal off Church Road in Armley and buses diverting due to incident involving handgun
Police have now released CCTV of his last confirmed sighting at Tesco in Tingley at 9.38pm on Sunday.
He was last seen, he was wearing a dark hoodie with different colours across the chest and dark blue chino trousers.
Mr Crosswaite was also wearing aqua and grey Adidas trainers and West Yorkshire Police have also confirmed he has two swallow bird tattoos located on either side of his neck.
Family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information has been urged to reach out to Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 1988 of August 21.