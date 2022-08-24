News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

New CCTV released in search for Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite - missing for three days

New CCTV footage has been released in the search for a missing Leeds man who was last seen on Sunday night.

By Alex Grant
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 7:23 am

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight on Sunday (August 21) having last been seen at his home in Rothwell at around 8pm.

Read More

Read More
Concern grows for missing Leeds teen after last sighting at bus station four day...

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and white, with short grey hair and of medium build.

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight on Sunday. Picture: WYP

Most Popular

Police have now released CCTV of his last confirmed sighting at Tesco in Tingley at 9.38pm on Sunday.

He was last seen, he was wearing a dark hoodie with different colours across the chest and dark blue chino trousers.

Mr Crosswaite was also wearing aqua and grey Adidas trainers and West Yorkshire Police have also confirmed he has two swallow bird tattoos located on either side of his neck.

Family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture: WYP

Anyone with information has been urged to reach out to Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log 1988 of August 21.

LeedsCCTVPoliceRothwellTingley