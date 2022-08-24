New CCTV released in search for Leeds man Anthony Crosswaite - missing for three days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight on Sunday (August 21) having last been seen at his home in Rothwell at around 8pm.

He is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and white, with short grey hair and of medium build.

Anthony Crosswaite, 49, was reported missing shortly before midnight on Sunday. Picture: WYP

Police have now released CCTV of his last confirmed sighting at Tesco in Tingley at 9.38pm on Sunday.

He was last seen, he was wearing a dark hoodie with different colours across the chest and dark blue chino trousers.

Mr Crosswaite was also wearing aqua and grey Adidas trainers and West Yorkshire Police have also confirmed he has two swallow bird tattoos located on either side of his neck.

Family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Picture: WYP