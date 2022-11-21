Lisa Hickes, 50, regularly visits Wetherby to buy fish and chips and eat them at the side of the river with family. During one trip, she entered the water in order to save a woman she had spotted in there.

Both women were caught up in the flow and swept downstream at speed, before fellow award-winner Ian Mitchell saw the pair and managed to pull them out of the main current. Unidentified passers-by then helped carry the women up to the path.

The woman who was saved was hypothermic and taken to hospital for treatment and assessment. Both Lisa and Ian were cold and wet but not injured. Lisa and Ian were given the Royal Humane Society Award at the Leeds District Policing Awards in recognition of their efforts, receiving their certificates from Chief Superintendent Stephen Dodds.

Lisa and Ian were given the Royal Humane Society Award at the Leeds District Policing Awards. Image: Neil Kitson/West Yorkshire Police

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post about receiving the award, Lisa said: “I got a phone call about the award in September this year. It was lovely, it was really humbling. It [the incident] was just horrific and awful but looking back, it was [a case of] right place at the right time I suppose.”