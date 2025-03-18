A family has paid tribute to a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Leeds earlier this month as they appeal for support arranging the funeral.

Kestas Budrevicius was involved in a crash with a car on Packman Road, Rotherham, while he was driving his motorcycle home to Wakefield after a night with friends in Sheffield on March 9.

Despite efforts from emergency services, Kestas, 40, died at the scene, leaving behind his 14-year-old son, Eimantas, and his ex-partner Vilma Mikalauskaite.

Paying tribute to Kestas, Vilma said: "He was a good dad to Eimantas and they loved to go to watch football matches together.

"Kestas had been out with friends on the day that he died and was travelling home alone after saying goodbye to them.

"He only had his licence for a few months but was always a safe driver and always kept to the speed limit."

To help support Vilma, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise £5,000 to cover the costs of Kestas' funeral.

Set up by family friend Rebecca Humphries, the campaign reads: "On Sunday, March 9, Vilma received a visit from two police officers who informed her that they were there with some devastating news.

"Kestas had been involved in a motorcycle accident resulting in his death.”

Vilma and Kestas separated last year but remained on good terms, all for the sake of Eimantas.

Ms Humphries continued: "This news has obviously left the family inconsolable and not knowing what to do next.

"All of Kestas' family live in Lithuania so there is only Vilma and Eimantas over here in England.

"Vilma is obviously trying to get as much money together as she can to help pay for Kestas a funeral.

"She can’t possibly do this on her own and she will not ask for any help.

"She will do anything for anyone and I would like to show her how much she is loved and supported by our community."

The campaign added: "Let’s just try and give him the send-off he deserves but also help a family in one of the most distressing times of their lives."