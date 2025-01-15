Low Street Sherburn-in-Elmet: Motorcyclist in ‘life-threatening condition’ after serious crash near Leeds
Police are appealing for witnesses following the serious collision in Sherburn-in-Elmet yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 14).
Emergency services responded to the incident at approximately 5.45pm on Low Street, at the junction with Bramley Park Avenue.
The collision involved a black Ford Fiesta and an orange off-road motorcycle. The car was traveling from South Milford toward Sherburn, while the motorcycle was traveling from Sherburn to South Milford.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.
“The driver of the car, who was uninjured, has been interviewed by police and released under investigation while enquiries continue.”
Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or has CCTV, doorbell footage, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email Traffic Constable Matthew Harvey at [email protected], or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250008283.
Low Street, which was closed in both directions from Eversley Garth Crescent to Milford Road, to allow accident investigation work has now reopened.
