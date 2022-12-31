Tributes from all corners of the world poured in this week after the death of Dame Vivienne at the age of 81.

The pioneering designer made a name for herself on the fashion scene in the 1970s, with her androgynous designs and slogan t-shirts. Dame Vivienne died on Thursday “peacefully, and surrounded by her family in Clapham, south London”, her representatives said.

And floral tributes and messages have been laid outside Leeds' Vivienne Westwood Shop, inside the County Arcade in the Victoria Quarter, following her death.

Floral tributes left at the door of the closed Vivienne Westwood shop and, inset, Dame Vivienne pictured in 2004.

A statement posted on the Victoria Leeds official Instagram page said: "To honour the late Dame Vivienne Westwood, the Victoria Quarter store will be closed until further notice to allow the staff to mourn respectfully."

A sign on the store window on Saturday said the store was closed "as a mark of respect". Flowers and candles have been placed in front of the shop in the arcade, off Queen Victoria Street and Vicar Lane.

And a message, accompanying the tributes, said: "Dame Vivienne, a true British eccentric icon. You will be sadly missed."

Celebrities have paid their own heartfelt tributes to Dame Vivienne following her death including The Pretenders’ frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, who worked at Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s boutique in punk’s early days.

“Vivienne is gone and the world is already a less interesting place. Love you Viv,” Hynde tweeted.

Model Bella Hadid described the designer as the most “epic human being that has walked this earth… my inspiration and idol in all things”.

In an earlier statement, Dame Vivienne’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

