Magdalena Timmins has taken in donations of clothes, toiletries, blankets, nappies and other essential items in Leeds and other towns and cities across the region, receiving an "overwhelming" outpouring of support.

Volunteers have given up their time to work day and night to organise the collections, before three trucks were sent to Przemyśl, Poland, over the weekend.

Magdalena grew up in the city and felt compelled to help as thousands of Ukrainians fled across the border.

Three trucks full of clothes, toiletries, blankets, nappies and other essential items have arrived at the Ukraine border following a huge collection in Yorkshire

What started as an appeal for donations on the 'Polish mums of Leeds' Facebook page quickly grew and people desperate to help flocked to the Leeds Polish Catholic Centre on Sunday February 27.

Collections were then taken in Wakefield, Bradford, Doncaster and Halifax, before being sent to the frontline of a growing humanitarian crisis on the Polish border.

The first truck full of supplies for babies and children, driven by a volunteer from Leeds, arrived safely on Saturday evening.

The goods have been unloaded and some will be sent on to Lviv in western Ukraine.

Magdalena Timmins, 31, has organised the appeal

The other lorries, driven by Ukrainian truck drivers, arrived on Monday and Magdalena is working with humanitarian organisations to send medical supplies to Kyiv.

Organising the collection has been a huge task for Magdalena both "mentally and physically" and she thanked every person who has donated or volunteered their time.

“The people are very grateful for everything we’re doing for them," the 31-yearold told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"We’ve spoken to the different organisations who are distributing the items to Ukraine now and they were very grateful on behalf of those children and people who have received stuff from us.

“I’ve been in touch with a Ukrainian lady who has received medical supplies, as she was crossing the border last night.

"She’s sent pictures of her in Poland with her family, on the bed and eating some food that people provided for her.

"We've had an enormous amount of donations and everybody has been very appreciative."