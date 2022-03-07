Three trucks full of clothes, toiletries, blankets, nappies and other vital items are being sent to the frontline of a growing humanitarian crisis on the Polish border.

The collection was organised by Magdalena Timmins who grew up in Przemyśl, Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

When the Russian invasion unfolded, Magdalena immediately reached out to friends and family to offer help as thousands of Ukrainians fled to her home city.

Volunteers have organised a mammoth collection of vital supplies for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

What started as an appeal for donations on the 'Polish mums of Leeds' Facebook page quickly grew into something bigger than she could ever have expected.

People desperate to help flocked to the Leeds Polish Catholic Centre on Sunday February 27 and donated so many items that volunteers had to turn people away by the evening.

“The support has been amazing," Magdalena, 31, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"The volunteers have been working tirelessly every day, they take shifts constantly working from the early hours until late into the night - getting everything prepared and packed.

Magdalena Timmins, 31, has organised the appeal

“It’s 24/7, physically and mentally, making plans and thinking ahead."

Magdalena organised collections in towns and cities across Yorkshire, storing the goods in barns given up by the owner of the Upper Barnbow Farm in Barwick In Elmet.

Three trucks full of goods are being sent to Poland, with Magdalena's brother, a medic, organising the distribution of supplies.

She added: “I want to thank every single one of our volunteers and everyone who has donated so much.”

When Patrycja Pawlikowska saw Magdalena's appeal on the 'Polish mums of Leeds' Facebook page, she knew she had to step in.

The 35-year-old helped to organise the collection at the Polish Catholic Centre, as well as donating clothes and toiletries.

“I tried to feel how they might feel right now," Patrycja, who lives in Swarcliffe, said.

Patrycja Pawlikowska, 35, has praised the unity of the Leeds community as volunteers step in to help

"They left their homes with just a suitcase and it's often a mum with children. What can you pack in one suitcase?"

Patrycja praised Magdalena for her tireless work organising the appeal, giving people in Leeds a way to help as tragic events unfold more than 1,000 miles away.

“It grew so much bigger than we anticipated," Patrycja added.

"People from all different backgrounds came together to try and do something in this sad and dark time.

“The amount of help was overwhelming, not just the goods but people giving up their time for us.

"I’ve been here for more than seven years and I’ve never seen Leeds so united as a community.

"I’ve never felt it as strong and it’s really important for everyone to help in any way they can."

Patrycja, who grew up in northern Poland, said her family are closely following the situation in Ukraine and are ready to take in refugees

"It’s a scary situation," she said.

"And I am worried about my family and what’s going to happen in the future. We don’t know what Putin’s plans are, it’s really difficult to predict.

"But I hope everyone can unite and we can face it together.”