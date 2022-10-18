‘Rob Burrow: Living with MND’ aired on BBC Two earlier tonight and focused on the lives of Rob and his family as he continues to suffer with motor neurone disease. The Rhinos icon was diagnosed with MND back in 2019 and has become heavily reliant on the support of his wife, Lindsey Burrow.

Praise for the couple and their three children flooded social media after the documentary offered an insight into their lives.

@FogalandBarnes tweeted: “What a phenomenal family. Sat here watching with tears in my eyes. @Rob7Burrow, you and your family are an absolute inspiration.”

Since his diagnosis, the 40-year-old has strived to raise awareness of MND. Image: Steve Riding

@jaynewag tweeted: “What a family they are! A heartbreaking horrible disease but Lindsey is so amazing in her care and strength, despite her heartbreak. And those kids….just amazing and a huge credit to Rob and Lindsey….his legacy!”

@CJrpeake tweeted: "Hero Rob Burrow, surrounded by a family of heroes. Heartbreaking but inspirational.”

@BigKev3001 tweeted: "Rob Burrow, just watched ‘Living with MND’ and I have to say the tears were flowing. Nothing but love and respect for Rob, his wife, his kids and all his family and friends. Such a cruel disease.”

Twitter user, @RunningReb13 said the documentary was “beautifully made” and “thoughtfully done”.

Advertisement Hide Ad