Some of those featured, along with their families, gathered at Leeds Waterfront today to mark the official unveiling of a large-scale art installation, which was supported by the Canal & River Trust and Leeds City Council.

The scheme, dubbed Leeds Heroes, features 11 laser cut steel portraits overlooking the River Aire and Fearns Island near Crown Point Bridge - forming part of the Leeds Waterfront Art Trail.

Eleven people past and present in Leeds were imortalised in the artworks.

Ged Walker, a Menston-based street artist and director of Artworks Creative Communities, has led the project.

He said: “Leeds has produced many great people. There have been innovators who have shaped our way of life, sporting heroes who have made us proud and stars of

stage and screen who have entertained the whole nation. But there have also been many unsung heroes.

“It’s been great to be able to realise this project, which has been supported by Leeds City Council and the Canal & River Trust and help to put a spotlight on more people who may not been given the credit or attention they deserve.”

Coun Jonathan Pryor (Lab), Leeds City Council’s executive member for culture and education, said: “Leeds has been the proud home to some truly extraordinary people who have achieved so much in everything from science and sport to culture and academia. I’m sure this stunning installation will serve as both a fitting tribute to their accomplishments and an inspiration to others as they appreciate this beautiful part of the city.”

A full list of the featured Leeds heroes is below:

1. Adam Smith: Enterprise - founder of ‘The Real Junk Food Project’

2. Kathy Williams: Community - Olympic gymnast and co-founder of RJC Dance

3. Diana Phillip (1927-2011): Equality – Leeds’ first black magistrate

4. Leonora Cohen (1873-1978): Social Activism – British Suffragette and Trade Unionist

5. John Smeaton (1724-1792): Waterways – Civil Engineer, designed bridges and canals

6. Gertrude Paul (1934-1992): Education – First black headteacher in Leeds & co-founder of

Leeds West Indian Carnival

7. Charles Turner Thackrah (1795-1833): Health – Leeds surgeon, co-founded Leeds School

of Medicine

8. Yona Knight-Wisdom: Sport – Leeds Olympic diver, represented Jamaica

9. John Barran (1821-1905): Environment – fundamental to public ownership of Roundhay

Park in Leeds

10. Ivy Benson (1913-1993): The Arts – Saxophonist and bandleader, pioneered for equal pay

and recognition for female musicians

11. Joseph Aspdin (1778-1855): Innovation – Inventor of Portland Cement, fundamental to the