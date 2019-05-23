University pays tribute to student found dead at Leeds golf course

Have your say

A man found dead at a Leeds golf club had 'a bright future ahead of him', Leeds Beckett University's vice chancellor has said.

The body of Dewi Turton, 20, was found at Gotts Park Golf Club shortly before 6pm on Tuesday.

The sport and exercise science student had last been seen near the Kirkstall Brewery student residences in Kirkstall at 5am on Monday morning.

Formal identification of his body has now taken place.

There are no suspicious circumstances.

Professor Peter Slee, Vice Chancellor at Leeds Beckett University, said: “We are deeply saddened by Dewi’s’ tragic death and our hearts go out to his family and friends.

“Dewi was a first year student in our School of Sport with a bright future ahead of him."

Mr Turton was a board member of CISV GBJB, an international peace organisation which aims to educate and inspire action for a more just and peaceful world, and was a climber.

Prof Slee added: “Our Student Wellbeing Team and Chaplaincy are working to support students and staff who have been affected by his death.”