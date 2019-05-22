Body found in search for man missing in Leeds

Have your say

A body found at a golf club is that of missing man Dewi Turton, police believe.

Police found the body shortly before 6pm on Tuesday as officers were searching Gotts Park Golf Club.

Formal identification is yet to be completed but it is believed to be the missing 20-year-old.

There were no suspicious circumstances and his family have been informed.

Mr Turton had last been seen near the Kirkstall Brewery student residences in Kirkstall at 5am on Monday morning.

Police had been appealing for information as to his whereabouts.

It is believed Mr Turton had been a student at Leeds Beckett University.