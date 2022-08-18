Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Warr, 59, was last seen in Farnley on June 20 and was reported missing on June 24.

He regularly goes walking alone for up to a month, wild camping or staying in campsites and bunkhouses, but usually keeps in contact with his family.

Before he went missing, he had mentioned looking to find work fruit picking “down south”.

Anyone with information that could help with the search has been asked to contact Leeds District CID. Image: WYP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been know to visit Cumbria.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “Although Carl’s lifestyle includes going off walking and camping alone, often for long periods, it is completely out of character for him to not have been in touch with his family for this long.

“They are very concerned about him, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help to trace him.”

He is described as being 6ft tall and bald, with a grey full beard and a stocky build. He was last wearing a grey zipped jacket, grey jeans and hiking boots and was carrying a backpack.

Also in news: 'We are committed to finding him': Police searching countryside for Leeds man Jesus Moreno two weeks after vanishing