Renewed appeal for missing Leeds wild camper Carl Warr last seen nearly two months ago
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information regarding the location of a Leeds man who has been missing for nearly two months.
Carl Warr, 59, was last seen in Farnley on June 20 and was reported missing on June 24.
He regularly goes walking alone for up to a month, wild camping or staying in campsites and bunkhouses, but usually keeps in contact with his family.
Before he went missing, he had mentioned looking to find work fruit picking “down south”.
He has been know to visit Cumbria.
Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “Although Carl’s lifestyle includes going off walking and camping alone, often for long periods, it is completely out of character for him to not have been in touch with his family for this long.
“They are very concerned about him, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could help to trace him.”
He is described as being 6ft tall and bald, with a grey full beard and a stocky build. He was last wearing a grey zipped jacket, grey jeans and hiking boots and was carrying a backpack.
Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him is asked to Leeds District CID via 101, quoting reference 13220342084, or by using the West Yorkshire Police live chat.