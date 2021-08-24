Unique interior design and cafe-bar concept set to open in Leeds city centre

The Collectiveenables guests to refuel, unwind and discover surrounded byhigh-quality furnishings and tableware all of which are all for sale.

The Collective enables guests to refuel, unwind and discover surrounded by high-quality furnishings and tableware all of which are all for sale.

It is set to open at 34 Boar Lane in late autumn with recruitment now under way for all positions, with a total of 16 jobs to be created.

Ellen Pryce of the Collective said: “The Collective, with 42 covers, is a space to refuel, unwind and discover. Inspired by the sun-soaked serenity of the L.A art scene, it will offer a

34 Boar Lane.

feast of eye-candy for the discerning design junkie with its dreamy interiors and laid-back ambience. It will provide our guests with an immersive experience that encourages them to

quite literally buy into our brand.

“We have worked hard to source some amazing British companies that produce high-quality hand-crafted furnishings and tableware and it’s exciting that we can allow our to guests to

really fall in love with the pieces before they order them for their own home.

“The large majority of everything you see in The Collective will be available to purchase, from the sofas and modern art, to the tables, chairs and even the kitchenware. The food and

drinks will match the curated interiors with an instagram-worthy menu of healthy brunch and lunch options, incredible coffees and classic cocktails."

Her co-director Dale Wynter added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work on a brand-new concept that uses our team’s Collective skills within interior design and hospitality and brings

something completely fresh to Leeds. When we saw 34 Boar Lane, we knew it would be the perfect home for The Collective as it embodies a great ethos of being environmentally

friendly, modern and encourages a great sense of community.

“Ellen and I have a great partnership, with her fabulous interior design skills enhancing my hospitality venues and makes them something special.”



Kinrise, the owners of 34 Boar Lane, have recently completed the spectacular transformation of the historic building, which features the finest office space and retail to come on to the

Leeds market this year. Current occupiers include recruitment company Charlton Morris, pensions advisory firm Isio, brand agency McCann, culture group Leeds 2023 and popular Yorkshire restaurant chain Mowgli.

Movable bookcases at the Collective will allow private meetings and cosy corners to work as well as spaces for events and workshops.

George Aberdeen, co-founder of Kinrise, said: “It is very exciting to welcome such an innovative and imaginative company like The Collective to 34 Boar Lane. They are the

perfect fit for our very special building, where we are creating a collaborative environment that offers our occupiers high-quality office floors, small studios or co-working desks all with

top technology as well as an exciting range of independent restaurants and events.

“Our aim is to turn iconic but un-loved buildings into creative work and community spaces. It means that the city’s heritage and soul lives on for the future and real cultural capital remains in the centre rather than being pushed further out of cities.”

